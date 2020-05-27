A Toronto man said he was surprised and confused when a package showed up at his home containing a product he had ordered eight years earlier.

Elliot Berinstein said a Canada Post delivery worker left the package from Well.ca on his doorstep May 6, and he was initially confounded about its origins.

"I was very confused because I hadn't ordered anything from Well.ca in a while," Berinstein told CBC News. "And then I remembered one time about eight years ago, I ordered something from them."

The package included a tube of Brylcreem -- a hair-styling product -- he had ordered in 2012, along with an invoice dated that year.

"I started laughing because I thought it was pretty funny that it came eight years later," Berinstein told CTV News.

Berinstein said he checked the package's tracking code, but found it no longer was valid.

"I think it was just in a corner somewhere and then someone just decided to mail it," he said. "I thought it was pretty funny that they just didn't throw it out or something. ... I wonder why now they sent it out since they're pretty far behind on their current packages and stuff."

A Canada Post representative said the late package is being investigated.

"This is certainly a unique situation, and we can only speculate at this point as to what may have happened," the representative said in a statement.

Berinstein said he elected not to attempt to use the Brylcreem.

"When I opened it, it was bright yellow, and when I Googled it, I've never used it before, it seemed like it was supposed to be white, so I didn't try it," he said.