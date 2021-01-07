Canada's Drag Race has been renewed for a second season, Bell Media's Crave announced on Thursday.

The second season will go into production on 10 episodes in the coming months. Canadian drag artists can begin applying to appear on the show.

Trevor Boris (Big Brother Canada, Paradise Hotel) has joined the series as showrunner for Season 2, Crave also announced.

Canada's Drag Race is the best performing Canadian and Crave Original Series in the platform's history.

Canada's Drag Race Season 1 ended in September with Priyanka from Toronto crowned the first-ever Canadian Drag Superstar. Priyanka won over Rita Baga and Scarlett Bobo and became the first winner of Indian heritage in franchise history.

"Crave prides itself on creating original programming that connects with audiences, and with an immensely talented and diverse cast that represented the backgrounds and personal stories of so many viewers, the inaugural season of Canada's Drag Race did just that," Karine Moses, senior vice president of content, development and news at Bell Media said in a statement.

"We're so excited to see even more of the amazing talent that Canada's drag artists have to offer and continue to create more magic for Season 2," she continued.

Canada's Drag Race is also available to stream on WOW Presents Plus. RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 will be premiering on the BBC Three iPlayer and WOW Presents Plus on Jan. 14.