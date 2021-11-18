Camilo was the biggest winner at the 2021 Latin Grammys on Thursday night, taking home multiple awards.

The Colombian singer ended the night with a total of four wins including Best Pop Vocal Album for his record Mis Manos and Best Pop Song for "Vida De Rico," his collaboration with Edgar Barrera, after leading the field with 10 nominations coming into the night.

"Patria y Vida," which became synonymous with protests in Cuba over the summer as demonstrators adopted the phrase as their slogan, was also named Song of the Year, while Bueno, de Zona and Yotuel performed an acoustic version of the track during the awards.

The awards show, which centered on the theme "Rediscovering Life Through Music," was broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Other big winners included Caetano Velos and Tom Veloso, who took home Record of the Year for their track "Talvez"; Juliana Valdez, who was named Best New Artist; and Salswing, the collaboration between Ruben Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

Ruben Blades, the Panamanian singer, was also awarded Person of the Year in recognition of his career as well as his political activism.

Bad Bunny closed the show by performing "Maldita Pobreza" from his album El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, which won Best Urban Music Album.

Christina Aguilera, who performed at the first Latin Grammy Awards in 2001, returned to the stage Thursday night to perform her song "Pa Mis Muchachas" alongside Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Becky G.

The night also featured a tribute to Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca who was killed in a plane crash earlier this month at the age of 26.