Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke have joined the cast of the new film Strangers.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that Mendes, 26, and Hawke, 22, will star in the new, Hitchcockian dark comedy from Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

"The new Netflix film from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (SOMEONE GREAT) is a subverted Hitchcockian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls," the post reads.

Strangers follows Drew, an alpha It-girl, and Eleanor, an alt girl, who team up against each other's bullies, according to Deadline. The Wrap said the film reimagines Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train.

Robinson co-wrote the film with Celeste Ballard and will produce with Likely Story's Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron.

Mendes is known for playing Veronica Lodge on the CW series Riverdale. The show will return for a fifth season in January following a delay in production due to COVID-19. Season 5 will feature a seven-year time jump.

Hawke, the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke, portrays Robin Buckley on the Netflix series Stranger Things. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 4.