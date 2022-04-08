The 25-year-old singer released the album Familia and a music video for "Psychofreak" featuring Willow Smith on Friday.
The "Psychofreak" video shows Cabello and Smith defy gravity as they perform in a small room with green walls.
Familia also features the singles "Don't Go Yet" and "Bam Bam," along with the songs "Celia," "La Buena Vida," "Quiet," "Boys Don't Cry," "Hasta los Dientes" featuring Maria Becerra, "No Doubt," "Lola" featuring Yotuel and "Everyone at This Party."
Cabello said on Instagram that the process of making Familia "completely changed" her life.
"This album means so much to me," the singer said. "I started this album at a really [expletive] mental health point, and the process of making it and being vulnerable, and being honest about my experiences, and leaning on other people changed my life."
"I'm so proud of it and I'm so happy that you guys get to hear it now. This album really means so much to me," she added.
Familia is Cabello's first album since Romance, released in December 2019.
The singer will perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival in June, along with her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, and other artists.
