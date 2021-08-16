"That's riiiiiight #TeamLegend !! Thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season's battle rounds!!" Cabello said on Twitter on Monday.
"I cannot tell you how thankful I am to have shared this with her and to have been able to 'teach' with someone I have learned the absolute most from. My heart is in shambles. We had the most fun. I love my team. I love my Cheno," Grande said on Twitter about Chenoweth.
Grande is joining the singing competition series as a coach for the first time. The Voice Season 21 premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.
Cam Anthony was crowned the winner of The Voice Season 20 in May.
