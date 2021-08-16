Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth and Dierks Bentley have been selected to be battle advisors on The Voice Season 21.

Cabello will be advising coach John Legend, with Aldean joining Kelly Clarkson, Chenoweth joining Ariana Grande and Bentley joining Blake Shelton.

"That's riiiiiight #TeamLegend !! Thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season's battle rounds!!" Cabello said on Twitter on Monday.

"I cannot tell you how thankful I am to have shared this with her and to have been able to 'teach' with someone I have learned the absolute most from. My heart is in shambles. We had the most fun. I love my team. I love my Cheno," Grande said on Twitter about Chenoweth.

Grande is joining the singing competition series as a coach for the first time. The Voice Season 21 premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.

Cam Anthony was crowned the winner of The Voice Season 20 in May.