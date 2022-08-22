The BBC announced that the extended trailer for its David Attenborough-narrated series Frozen Planet II will feature a new song from singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and Dune and Top Gun: Maverick composer Hans Zimmer.

"Take Me Back Home" is the first song to be written especially for a BBC One natural history program.

The trailer is expected to premiere on Friday and the show is slated to air later this year.

"Cabello's lyrics paired with Zimmer's music echo both the fragility and jeopardy of the series' subject matter -- the world's coldest regions, Tundras and mountain tops where the planet's most enigmatic beasts reign supreme -- despite the animals and lands finding themselves on the cusp of huge change and ever-increasing threat," the British network said in a press release Sunday.

"The song soundtracks an extended trailer where we see wolves hunt huge bison across vast snowy plains, killer whales using cunning techniques to stalk their prey and rarely seen Siberian tigers padding quietly through crisp white snow."

Spanning six episodes, Frozen Planet II is a sequel to the 2011 series, Frozen Planet.

"My life is a dream," Cabello tweeted regarding the news.