Camila Cabello announced on Monday that she is teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a new song titled "Bam Bam."

ADVERTISEMENT

The track will be released on March 4. Cabello made the announcement on Instagram alongside a promotional photo of herself sitting down in front of a convenient store.

"Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever. Also my bday is the day before so triple win," Cabello captioned the post while tagging Sheeran.

The singer will be turning 25 on March 3.

Cabello and Sheeran previously collaborated on "South of the Border," which appeared on Sheeran's 2019 album No. 6 Collaborations Project. Cardi B is also featured on the track.

Cabello is set to release a third studio album titled Familia, which will include the songs "Don't Go Yet" and "Oh Na Na." A release date for the album has not been announced.