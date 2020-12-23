The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child, son Ryder, with his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes.
Douglas, the son of actor Michael Douglas and producer Diandra Luker, shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Thibes, their 3-year-old daughter, Lua Izzy, and baby Ryder.
"Touch down planet earth," he captioned the post. "Welcome my Son... Ryder T. Douglas."
Thibes posted the same photo on her own account.
"This year has been really tough on all of us, but God has sent us a blessing," she wrote. "Ryder I love you so much ps: Lua is processing the news."
