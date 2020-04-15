Cameron Diaz says being a mom is the "best, best, best part" of her life.

The 47-year-old actress gave an update on her family Tuesday during an Instagram Live conversation with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power after welcoming her first child, daughter Raddix, with her husband, musician Benji Madden.

Diaz said her life hasn't changed much amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she was already spending a lot of time at home with her family.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old," the star said. "So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months."

"But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking," she added. "But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out to the world right now."

Diaz said she's grateful to be a mom and parenting with Madden.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life," she said. "I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

Diaz had nothing but praise for Madden, a guitarist for Good Charlotte and The Madden Brothers, as a father.

"He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible," she said.

Diaz and Madden married in January 2015 and welcomed Raddix in December.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple said at the time.

Diaz is known for such films as There's Something About Mary, Gangs of New York and Charlie's Angels. She discussed her break from acting in the September issue of InStyle, saying she doesn't miss performing.