Cameron Diaz is grateful her husband, musician Benji Madden, is able to be home more during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The 47-year-old actress discussed her life at home with Madden, 41, and their 7-month-old daughter, Raddix, during Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Diaz said she's enjoying her time with family amid the health crisis.

"Before, my baby was an excuse to stay home. Now I don't have to make that excuse, it's just what it is and I get to be with her," she said.

Diaz said the "best part" of lockdown is Madden being able to work from home and spend more time with their daughter.

"He works from home, so he gets to be with her as much as I do -- well, not as much, because he's working all day long -- but he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, where if he was going to the office everyday he wouldn't have been able to do that," she said. "We're just having a lot of gratitude for that."

Diaz and Madden married in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter in January of this year. Diaz said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week that life with Raddix has been "heaven" amid the health crisis.

"You get to have every moment, and it goes so fast," she said. "Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds and these things happen. She's not the same baby that she was yesterday."

Diaz said on Instagram Live in April that being a mom is the "best, best, best part" of her life.

On Late Night, Diaz also discussed how she and her friend Katherine Power launched Avaline, a new vegan and organic wine brand, this month amid the lockdown. Diaz said they chose the name "Avaline" after seeing it on a baby name website.

"Avaline just looked beautiful, we thought, as written. The meaning is sensitive, humble and lively, which it really felt like embodied what we want our brand to be," she said.