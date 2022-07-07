Calvin Harris will release a new single with Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.The Scottish DJ and music producer, 38, shared a teaser and release date for the single "Stay With Me" on Wednesday.Harris will release "Stay With Me" on July 15.The song is an upbeat track about getting away with a love interest."Stay With Me" appears on Harris' forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. The album also features collaborations with Charlie Puth, Normani, Snoop Dogg, Offset and other artists.Harris released a first single from the album, "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, in May. He will release the full album Aug. 5.Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is a followup to Harris' album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, released in 2017.