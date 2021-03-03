Calls is based on the Canal Plus series of the same name, created by Timothee Hochet. The show aims to create an immersive television experience that combines audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell short-form stories through nine telephone calls.
Calls is directed by Fede ilvarez. The show follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of phone calls, with characters experiencing increasingly unsettling events.
Apple TV+ released a trailer for Calls that encourages viewers to "listen carefully" and "watch closely."
"There's things we can't explain," Pascal is heard saying.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.