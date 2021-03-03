Calls, a new series featuring Nick Jonas, Lily Collins and Pedro Pascal, is coming to Apple TV+.

The streaming service announced the cast of the genre-bending series Wednesday.

In addition to Jonas, Collins and Pascal, Calls will feature the voices of Rosario Dawson, Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Laura Harrier, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Ben Schwartz, Aaron Taylor Johnson and other stars.

Calls is based on the Canal Plus series of the same name, created by Timothee Hochet. The show aims to create an immersive television experience that combines audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell short-form stories through nine telephone calls.

Calls is directed by Fede ilvarez. The show follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of phone calls, with characters experiencing increasingly unsettling events.

Apple TV+ released a trailer for Calls that encourages viewers to "listen carefully" and "watch closely."

"There's things we can't explain," Pascal is heard saying.

Calls premieres March 19 on Apple TV+.