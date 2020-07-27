Sony announced on Monday that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers for August.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available for PlayStation Plus members starting Tuesday while Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be available starting on Aug. 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a revamped version of the single-player story mode from 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The beloved military shooter has been remastered with improved textures, animations, high-dynamic range lighting and more.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a colorful, 60-person, online multiplayer party game. Players can test their skills in free-for-alls or co-op challenges and customize their Fall Guy with cosmetic items.

Sony has also announced that a free multiplayer weekend will be taking place on PlayStation 4 from Aug. 8 at 12:01 a.m. local time to Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m. local time.