Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane are set to play Lee Radziwill and Slim Keith in Season 2 of FX's Feud.

Season 2 of Feud is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer's book, Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

Tom Hollander is to play famed 20th century writer Capote, who was known for penning Breakfast at Tiffany's and In Cold Blood. He died in 1984 at the age of 59.

Season 1 of writer-producer Ryan Murphy's Feud premiered in 2017. The drama was inspired by the legendary rivalry between Hollywood actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.