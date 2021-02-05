A California man used video-sharing app TikTok to find the rightful owner of a package that mistakenly was delivered to his house.

Scotty Trujillo, of Fresno, said he received a Walmart package that was damaged and had mold on it, and he saw it was addressed to Rosalind Freye.

Trujillo said he went to the address listed for Freye on the package's label, but there was no answer at the door, so he decided to try using TikTok to get her attention.

"I just said 'Hey can you help me find this person?'" Trujillo told KMPH-TV. "It's a TikTok thing, almost exclusive to TikTok. I said I'd put this out in the atmosphere out in the environment and see what happens."

Trujillo said he hoped the video would spread, but he was shocked to discover the next day that it had gone viral.

"The next thing you know, we get almost a million views the next morning. I woke up to 15,000 followers. It just started growing and growing and I'm like, she is going to have to see this," he said.

One of the comments on the video came from a woman who identified herself as Freye's niece.

Freye said her family showed her the video.

"I saw the video and said, 'That's totally my house!'" she recalled.

Trujillo was able to connect with Freye, who had some answers as to why the box was moldy.

"It was food for the Armageddon virus," Freye said. "I had spaghetti sauce that was broken and that's why it was wet and moldy and it ate through the box."