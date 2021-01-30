California officials have canceled the 2021 live editions of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals because of COVID-19.

"Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return," Kaiser's Twitter feed said Friday.

Musical lineups for the festivals had not been announced.

The events were also scrapped in 2020 because of the virus after they were initially postponed from April to October.

Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, FKA Twigs and Fatboy Slim were slated to take the stage last year.

Most large concerts, theatrical performances and fan conventions have been canceled -- or gone virtual -- over the past year due to travel restrictions and social distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Organizers of Britain's Glastonbury festival canceled that event, which traditionally takes place in June, earlier this month. It was also the second year in a row the festival didn't happen.