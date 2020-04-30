Outlander star Sam Heughan is celebrating his 40th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser on the Starz series, received messages from his co-stars Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton on his birthday Thursday.

Balfe, who portrays Jamie's wife, Clare Fraser, shared a slo-motion video of Fraser making on a face on the Outlander set. She teased Heughan about turning 40 in the caption.

"Happy Birthday to this ridiculous human being. Hope you got the nose trimmer and Zimmer frame I sent you!!! Lots of love you're tele-wifie @SamHeughan #Big4Oooh," Balfe wrote.

Skelton, who plays Jamie and Clare's daughter, Brianna Fraser, wished Heughan a happy birthday on Instagram. She posted a picture of Heughan striking a pose on the Outlander set.

"Happy birthday @samheughan!!!!!!!! you absolute jokester, and utter crazy legend," Skelton wrote. "you deserve the most incredible day - So sorry we're not all there to celebrate with you as planned, BUT sending all the birthday love and wishes across the pond."

"And, well, here's to the big 3 0!!!! Wait No, add a few?? Joking, joking. You don't look a day over 50! Have the best day, HEUGHANNNNN," she added.

Heughan is self-isolating in Hawaii amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After being criticized for staying in Hawaii, Heughan spoke out this month on Twitter and said he's been subject to "6 years of constant bullying."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out," the actor tweeted. "It's affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern."

"My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative," he said. "I've never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away."

Balfe was among those to voice their support for Heughan online.

"Sad that Sam has had to come out and say all this," the actress tweeted April 17. "But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom use their energy to write and say awful untrue things."

"Maybe they should harness all that energy to get involved in their local charities," she suggested. "And honestly it's quite simple... If you don't like us .. it's a big beautiful world out there. Find something you do love and enjoy that."

Outlander is in its fifth season. The show is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series.