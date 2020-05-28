"I remember getting the call that it wasn't me for Bachelorette and I was like, 'Dang, that kind of sucks!'" Caelynn, 24, admitted.
"And then I found out it was [Hannah] at The Women Tell All. We all kind of knew it was her at Women Tell All, and it hurt. It definitely hurt."
Hannah was announced as The Bachelorette's Season 15 star in March 2019 on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.
Caelynn and Hannah both competed on Colton Underwood's 23rd season of The Bachelor earlier that year, and while Hannah got eliminated in seventh place, Caelynn made it all the way to hometown dates and was ousted when Colton was narrowing down his search for love to only three women.
Caelynn was therefore sent packing in fourth place after telling Colton she was "in love" with him.
But prior to filming The Bachelor, Caelynn and Hannah had already been in competition with each other at the 2018 Miss USA pageant. Caelynn, who represented North Carolina, finished the beauty pageant in second place, while Hannah from Alabama did not make the Top 15.
"Yeah, it stung and I was upset," Caelynn told Ben and Ashley of The Bachelorette turning her down, "and I was kind of led to believe that it was mine and then suddenly it wasn't -- and it was Hannah's."
"Looking back on previous seasons, it's always been in the Top 4, and then to branch out and to pick Hannah, it just hurt. I just felt like I was, I don't know. I have so many thoughts on the issue," Caelynn explained.
"I think I would be hesitant, just because this process sucked for me," Caelynn said at the time. "I mean, it was absolute hell for me."
As fans probably recall, Caelynn and Hannah were embroiled in drama for most of the The Bachelor season and Caelynn also faced allegations made by Tayshia Adams, who claimed Caelynn had hopes of being the next Bachelorette while dating Colton and also wasn't ready to get engaged or settle down.
Caelynn told Colton on the show she was "shocked" by such accusations, and she was forced to spend a lot of her private time with the former pro football player defending herself.
Caelynn's The Bachelor elimination seemed particularly tough because she had just introduced Colton to her family in Fredericksburg, VA. Caelynn broke down into tears and sobbed when Colton let her go.
"I am shocked. I feel completely blindsided. I 100 percent believed I was getting engaged at the end of this, but Colton fooled me," Caelynn said in her final words.
"For the first time I let myself go there and think it was going to happen and see our future, and then as soon as I let myself do that, he said he wasn't feeling the same. I knew it was too good to be true. I just have sh-t luck when it comes to love."
"As soon as I allow myself to feel that way, I get... dumped," she added on the show.
"I hope there's someone out there for me. I really thought it was going to be us, so I don't know what is next. My heart feels broken."
Colton ended his season dating Caelynn's best friend on the show, Cassie Randolph, but Caelynn went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season last summer and found love with her current boyfriend Dean Unglert.
As for Hannah, she got engaged to Jed Wyatt at the end of The Bachelorette's fifteenth season but the pair split five weeks later when Hannah discovered Jed had been lying about having a girlfriend back home in Nashville, TN, during filming.