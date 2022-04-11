Cabaret, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, was the big winner at the 2022 Olivier Awards, which honors excellence in theater.

The Society of London Theatre hosted the event on Sunday with host Jason Manford from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Redmayne won Best Actor in a Musical and Buckley won Best Actress in a Musical.

Cabaret also took home Best Director for Rebecca Frecknall, Best Supporting Actor in a Supporting Role for Elliot Levey, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Liza Sadovy, Best Sound Design for Nick Lidster and Best Musical Revival.

Life of Pi won five awards, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role, which went to the seven actors who portray the play's tiger including Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacey and Scarlet Wilderink.

Life of Pi also won Best Actor for Hiran Abeysekera, Best Set Design for Tim Hatleym Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Best New Play and Best Lighting Design for Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding.

Best Costume Design went to Catherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Best Revival went to Constellations, Best Actress went to Sheila Atim for Constellations and Best Actress in a Supporting Role went to Liz Carr for The Normal Heart.

A full list of winners can be found on the official Olivier Awards website.