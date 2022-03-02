Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bullet Train.

The studio shared a trailer for the action comedy Wednesday featuring Brad Pitt as Ladybug, an assassin on a mission.

The preview shows Ladybug (Pitt) and four other assassins find themselves at odds as they attempt to complete interconnected assignments on Japanese bullet train.

Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz also star.

"Getting back on the job is never as easy as you think... especially with the world's deadliest assassins on board," an official description reads.

Bullet Train is based on the KÅtarÅ Isaka novel Maria Beetle. The film is written by Zak Olkewicz and directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2).

Bullet Train opens in theaters July 15.

Pitt will next appear in the adventure comedy The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. He will also star as Clark Gable in Damien Chazelle's new film Babylon.