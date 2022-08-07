The Brad Pitt-Sandra Bullock action-caper, Bullet Train, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is DC League of Super-Pets, followed by Nope at No. 3 with $8.5 million, Thor: Love and Thunder at No. 4 with $7.6 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 5 with $7.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Top Gun: Maverick at No. 6 with $7 million, Where the Crawdads Sing at No. 7 with $5.6 million, Easter Sunday at No. 8 with $5.3 million, Elvis at No. 9 with $4 million and The Black Phone at No. 10 with $1.5 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $88 million, compared to last weekend's best performers, which raked in about $94 million, led by Super-Pets.