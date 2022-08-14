The action-thriller, Bullet Train, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com has announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is DC League of Super-Pets with $7.17 million, followed by Top Gun: Maverick at No. 3 with $7.15 million, Thor: Love and Thunder at No. 4 with $5.3 million and Nope at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 6 with $4.9 million, Where the Crawdads Sing at No. 7 with $3.9 million, Bodies Bodies Bodies at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Elvis at No. 9 with $2.6 million and Fall at No. 10 with $2.5 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies raked in about $55.6 million at the box office compared to last weekends's highest performers, which grossed about $88 million.