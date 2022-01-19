Michael Weatherly's series Bull will end with Season 6.

The legal drama was canceled Tuesday following Weatherly's decision to leave the show at the end of the season.

Weatherly, 53, said on Twitter that he is exiting Bull to pursue new opportunities.

"Hello all! It's been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close," the actor wrote.

"It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama," he said. "Stay tuned for a big series finish... Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"

CBS, which airs Bull, confirmed the cancellation in a statement Tuesday.

"For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television," the network said. "We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories."

"We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite," the network added.

Bull is created by Phil McGraw , aka Dr. Phil, and Paul Attanasio . The series is inspired by McGraw's early career as the head of a jury consulting firm.

The remaining episodes of Season 6 will continue to air Thursdays on CBS.