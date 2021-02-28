Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Dollhouse alum Eliza Dushku has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child.

"Mama x 2. @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!" the 40-year-old actress posted Saturday.

She also shared a photo of her showing off her baby bump as she lounged outside and another snapshot of her son Philip's shirt, which said: "Can you dig it? I'm going to be a big brother."

Dushku married businessman Peter Palandjian in 2018.

Their first child -- whom the couple nicknamed "Bourne" -- will turn 2 in August.