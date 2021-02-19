The buyer of a Pennsylvania home that served as a filming location for Buffalo Bill's house in 1991 movie Silence of the Lambs is now being converted into a bed and breakfast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Rowan, a cinephile who purchased the Perryopolis house after it was listed for sale last year, said he is filling the house with memorabilia from the Silence of the Lambs and doing renovations to make some of the inside match the interior shots that were filmed on a sound stage.

Rowan said the renovations include digging a basement to resemble the one seen in the film, as the actual house does not have a basement at all.

"We'll be a boutique accommodation. So you will be able to book Buffalo Bill's house for a stay overnight," Rowan told KDKA-TV.

Rowan said he is hoping to have the house ready for guests within the next few months to take advantage of the 30th anniversary of the movie and the release of CBS' new spin-off series Clarice.