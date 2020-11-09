K-pop icons BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, scoring the prizes for Best Song for "Dynamite," as well as Best Group, Best Virtual Live and Biggest Fans.

Karol G picked up two awards: the inaugural Best Latin EMA and Best Collaboration for "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga was voted Best Artist and DJ Khaled scored the Best Video honor for "Popstar," the hit he made with Drake and Justin Bieber.

H.E.R. earned the statuette for Video for Good for "I Can't Breathe."

Little Mix, who hosted the awards ceremony, won the award for Best Pop.

Coldplay won for Best Rock, Cardi B for Best Hip-Hop, David Guetta for Best Electronic, Hayley Williams for Best Alternative, Yungblud for Best Push and Doja Cat for Best New.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrity appearances and musical performances were taped at various locations around the world.