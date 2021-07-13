BTS, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Lorde are booked to headline this year's Global Citizen concert on Sept. 25.

"Live across 6 continents, this 24-hour, once-in-a-generation broadcast + livestream event will bring the world together to defend the planet & defeat poverty," the fund-raising show's Twitter feed said Monday.

Other artists in the lineup include Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Metallica, Lorde, Doja Cat, Keith Urban, Usher, H.E.R., Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, Lang Lang, Demi Lovato and Ricky Martin.

The concert will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter.

"COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty. There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine," Hugh Evans -- CEO of Global Citizen -- said in a statement.

"Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. 'Equitable recovery' is not an act of charity -- it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty."