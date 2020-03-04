BTS surprises fans with new 'Black Swan' music video
UPI News Service, 03/04/2020
South Korean boy band BTS surprised fans by releasing a new music video for the song "Black Swan."
The K-pop group shared the video Wednesday after releasing an art film for the track in January.
The new "Black Swan" video opens with BTS wearing all-white outfits. The group transforms into "black swans" with all-black outfits as they sing and dance on a theater stage.
The original "Black Swan" video featured a performance from the MN Dance Company. BTS also released a dance practice video in February featuring the "Black Swan" choreography.
"Black Swan" is the lead single from BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7, released in February. BTS will promote the album with a new world tour, but has canceled a series of concerts in Seoul due to concerns about coronavirus.
BTS also released two music videos for its single "On." The group shared a cinematic video for the song last week that was seeming inspired by Game of Thrones, The Hunger Games and other media.
