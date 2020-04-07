South Korean singer Suga is sharing one of his early recordings with fans.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a clip Monday on Twitter of an unfinished version of his song "Trivia: Seesaw."

Suga said he found the draft while rummaging around.

Suga recorded "Trivia: Seesaw" as a solo song for BTS' album Love Yourself: Answer. The finished version of the song debuted with the album in August 2018.

BTS released its most recent album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February. The group performed a song from the album, "Boy with Luv," during Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special in March.

BTS recently announced plans to offer Korean language lessons in a new video series amid the coronavirus pandemic. The group has postponed its North American tour due to COVID-19 outbreak.