BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
UPI News Service, 12/24/2021
Korean pop group BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday upon returning from the United States.
Suga took a PCR test on Thursday and received a positive notification the following morning, according to BIGHIT Music, which published a statement on global fan community platform Weverse.
The singer went into a mandatory 10-day quarantine and restricted contact with other BTS members, according to the statement.
Suga, 28, is fully vaccinated, has no symptoms and is undergoing at-home treatment. He tested negative prior to departing the United States.
Suga's real name is Min Yoon-gi. He's been a part of the globally recognized group BTS since 2013. The multibillion-dollar act topped the Billboard album chart in 2018 and gave a speech at the United Nations earlier this year.
Min has done solo projects and sometimes performed as Agust D.
Billboard's Charts this week reported that Suga and Juice WRLD -- who died in 2019 -- had the best-selling song in the U.S. with "Girl of My Dreams." The song is part of Juice WRLD's posthumous album "Fighting Demons."
