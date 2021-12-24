Korean pop group BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday upon returning from the United States.

Suga took a PCR test on Thursday and received a positive notification the following morning, according to BIGHIT Music, which published a statement on global fan community platform Weverse.

The singer went into a mandatory 10-day quarantine and restricted contact with other BTS members, according to the statement.

Suga, 28, is fully vaccinated, has no symptoms and is undergoing at-home treatment. He tested negative prior to departing the United States.

Suga's real name is Min Yoon-gi. He's been a part of the globally recognized group BTS since 2013. The multibillion-dollar act topped the Billboard album chart in 2018 and gave a speech at the United Nations earlier this year.

Min has done solo projects and sometimes performed as Agust D.

Billboard's Charts this week reported that Suga and Juice WRLD -- who died in 2019 -- had the best-selling song in the U.S. with "Girl of My Dreams." The song is part of Juice WRLD's posthumous album "Fighting Demons."