South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up to release its new song "Dynamite."

The K-pop group shared teaser photos Monday for the forthcoming English-language single.

The pictures feature BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. RM sports bright blue hair, while Jimin has brown hair with purple highlights.

BTS will release "Dynamite" on Aug. 21. The group shared a schedule of events for the single last week.

BTS will share teaser photos for "Dynamite" Monday, Aug. 10-Sunday, Aug. 16. The group will release teasers for the song's music video Aug. 18 and 19 before the video's official release Aug. 21.

BTS will give interviews Aug. 21 on MTV Fresh Out Live and Aug. 24 on Today following the release of "Dynamite." The group will perform the song Aug. 30 during the MTV Music Video Awards.

BTS released its fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February.