BTS' hit song "Dynamite" is now certified double platinum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song earned the K-pop group its first double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the organization announced Wednesday.

A song is certified platinum in the U.S. after shifting at least one million equivalent units, which are composed of both sales and streams. Double platinum means the song has moved two million units or more.

BTS has three songs with platinum status, "Boy with Luv" with Halsey, Idol" and "Mic Drop."

"Dynamite" was released as a single in August and was later included on BTS' album Be, released in November.

On Sunday, BTS performed "Dynamite" at the Grammy Awards, where it was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song.

BTS won big at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards the day previous.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.