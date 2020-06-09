South Korean boy band BTS sing children's song "Baby Shark" in a never-before-seen Carpool Karaoke clip that was released by James Corden in celebration of the group raising money for Black Lives Matter.

Corden praised BTS for recently donating $1 million to Black Lives Matter on The Late Late Show Monday and highlighted how their fans, known as the BTS Army, matched the donation.

The late night host also recognized how K-pop fans flooded the hashtag #AllLivesMatter on social media with videos and clips of K-pop artists in order to stifle the hashtag.

"It's clear to me that the only troops we should be sending in right now is the BTS Army," Corden joked before presenting the Carpool Karaoke video.

BTS collectively sing "Baby Shark" with Corden in the video before the collective launch into a mashup of "Baby Shark" and LMFAO's "Shots."