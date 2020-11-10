South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group shared a tracklist Tuesday for its forthcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition).

BE features the singles "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite," along with the songs "Fly to My Room," "Blue & Grey," "Skit," "Telepathy," "Dis-ease" and "Stay."

BTS released "Dynamite," its first English-language single, in August and will debut "Life Goes On" alongside Be on Nov. 20.

BTS announced BE in September.

"The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, 'Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,'" the group's label, Big Hit Entertainment, said.

"For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc."

BTS will perform "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group released its fourth Korean studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February.