South Korean boy band BTS has released a dance practice video for its new single "Permission to Dance."The K-pop group shared a video Tuesday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its "Permission to Dance" music video.The video shows the members of BTS performing the "Permission to Dance" choreography in a studio with a basketball hoop. The group wears casual outfits of white shirts and pants.BTS released the official "Permission to Dance" music video last week. The video shows the group start a dance revolution in a small southwestern town."Permission to Dance" appears on BTS' single album Butter. BTS released a music video for the title track, "Butter," in May, and the Butter single album last week.BTS will perform Tuesday and Wednesday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The group will also headline Global Citizen Festival in September, along with The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Lorde.BTS consists of RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V. The group made its debut in 2013.