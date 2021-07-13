South Korean boy band BTS has released a dance practice video for its new single "Permission to Dance."

The K-pop group shared a video Tuesday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its "Permission to Dance" music video.

The video shows the members of BTS performing the "Permission to Dance" choreography in a studio with a basketball hoop. The group wears casual outfits of white shirts and pants.

BTS released the official "Permission to Dance" music video last week. The video shows the group start a dance revolution in a small southwestern town.

"Permission to Dance" appears on BTS' single album Butter. BTS released a music video for the title track, "Butter," in May, and the Butter single album last week.

BTS consists of RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V. The group made its debut in 2013.