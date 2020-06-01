South Korean boy band BTS is sharing a special family portrait with fans ahead of its seventh anniversary.

The K-pop group released the photo Monday in honor of the upcoming anniversary of its debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

The picture shows the members of BTS wearing coordinating pink shirts while posing against a white background. BTS also shared other group photos.

BTS released 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 12, 2013. Last week, the group released a schedule for BTS Festa, a series of events leading up to the official anniversary.

BTS is also celebrating its "DNA" music video passing 1 billion views on YouTube. The video, originally released in 2017, reached the milestone Monday.

BTS is the first male K-pop group to have a music video pass 1 billion views. Singer Psy achieved 1 billion views with his "Gangnam Style" video, while the girl group Black Pink reached the milestone with "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."