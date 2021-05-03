South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up to release its new single.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released concept clips for the song, titled "Butter," on Monday.

One clip features BTS member RM and shows the singer posing against colorful lights and using a confetti popper.

Another clip shows Jungkook sitting at a table in the same colorfully-lit room. In front of the singer is a piece of toast with a heart-shaped pat of butter.

BTS announced "Butter" in April. The song is the group's second English-language single following "Dynamite."

BTS shared a release schedule for "Butter" last week. The group will release concept clips and teaser photos for the song before officially releasing the single May 21.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group released its fifth studio album, Be, in November.