South Korean boy band BTS will return to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon next week.

The K-pop group will appear during a two-night musical event July 13 and 14 on the NBC late-night show.

During the July 13 episode, BTS will discuss what's new for the group and perform the television debut of its song "Permission to Dance." The group will perform "Butter" on the July 14 episode.

BTS last appeared on The Tonight Show in October during "BTS Week." The group performed a number of songs, including "Black Swan," "Idol" and "Dynamite."

BTS will release "Permission to Dance" and the Butter single album Friday. "Butter," released in May, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group made its debut in 2013.

Funko announced this month that it will release a new line of Pop! figures inspired by BTS' music video for "Dynamite."