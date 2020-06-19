Remove

South Korean boy band BTS is back with a new Japanese single.

The K-pop group released the song "Stay Gold" on Friday.

"Stay Gold" opens with an intro in English from Jungkook. In the song, BTS reassures a hesitant new love.

"Stay gold / As long as you're here / Stay gold / I don't need anything else," the group sings.

"Stay Gold" appears on BTS' forthcoming Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~. The album is slated for release July 15.

Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~ also features the song "Lights," which BTS released a music video for in 2019.

On Friday, Japanese music chart Oricon confirmed that BTS topped its overall album-sales rankings for the first half of 2020. BTS is the first foreign artist to do so in 36 years, the first since Michael Jackson.

BTS held the world's largest paid virtual concert, Bang Bang Con: The Live, on Sunday. The event was viewed by 756,000 fans from 107 countries.

Last week, BTS released an animated music video for the song "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" during BTS Festa, a series of events celebrating its seventh anniversary.