BTS to release new English-language track 'Butter' on May 21
UPI News Service, 04/26/2021
South Korean boy band BTS will be releasing a new English-language track titled "Butter" on May 21.
Big Hit Music, the group's record label, and Columbia Records, made the announcement on Twitter Monday.
Big Hit Music released a short animated video of a heart-shaped piece of butter sliding until the release date appears.
"Butter" will be BTS' second English-language track after the singers released "Dynamite" in August 2020.
"Dynamite" appeared on BTS' latest album Be. A new version of Be titled Be Essential Edition was released in February with additional material.
"Butter" will be released right before McDonald's introduces a BTS-themed meal on May 26. The meal, which will be available until June 20, will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coca-Cola and special Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.
