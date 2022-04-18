South Korean boy band BTS has announced that they will be releasing a new album on June 10.

BTS made the announcement Sunday on Twitter with a black and white teaser video that featured moments from the group's career before the slogan "We Are Bulletproof" appears onscreen.

BTS also teased the new album on Sunday after they wrapped up they four-night Las Vegas residency. A video screen showed fans in attendance the June 10 date and the tagline "We Are Bulletproof."

The album has no official title and it is unclear if "We Are Bulletproof" refers to the album's title or a song.

BTS last released the studio album Be in November 2020. The group has since released two hit singles, "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

BTS was recently present at the Grammys where they gave a special performance of "Butter." The band wore matching black suits and the segment played out like an action movie, mixed with dance moves.