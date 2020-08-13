South Korean boy band BTS is giving a glimpse of its new film Break the Silence: The Movie.

The K-pop group released a preview of the forthcoming documentary Thursday.

The trailer shows BTS performing for their adoring fans and Jimin reflecting on his bond with the group.

"They are the ones I spent the most precious and brilliant moments of my life [with]. That's how I would describe them," the singer says of his bandmates.

The teaser promises viewers will hear BTS' stories "as never been told before" in the film.

Break the Silence is directed by Park Jun-soo and is BTS' fourth movie. The new film follows BTS on its 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour and features candid personal stories from the members.

"We're delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release of Break the Silence: The Movie, which gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS," Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in this month.

Break the Silence: The Movie will be released in theaters and online. The film premieres Sept. 24 in the U.S.

BTS will release the new, English-language single "Dynamite" on Aug. 21.