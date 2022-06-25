K-pop group BTS' Proof is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 3, Post Malone 's Twelve Carat Toothache at No. 4 and Future's I Never Liked You at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers at No. 7, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 8, SZA's Ctrl at No. 9 and Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones at No. 10.