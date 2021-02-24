South Korean boy band BTS performed its song "Telepathy" for the first time on MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS.

The K-pop group took to the stage from Seoul on the MTV series Tuesday.

"It's really an honor to be a part of the MTV Unplugged legacy, where so many legends have performed," RM said at the beginning of the broadcast. "We're definitely thankful, honored we got to be a part of this."

"Telepathy" appears on BTS' fifth studio album, Be, released in November. BTS performed the song in an open room filled with a basketball hoop, arcade games and a foosball table.

The group was seen hanging out and playing games together before launching into the performance.

BTS also performed its songs "Blue & Grey," "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite," which also appear on Be. For "Blue & Grey," BTS performed in a sunlit room that was filled with greenery.

In addition, BTS surprised fans by performing a stripped-down cover of the Coldplay song "Fix You." The group gave an affecting performance while illuminated by spotlights on a bare stage.

BTS sent love to its fans, known as ARMY, as it refrains from touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We miss you ARMY so much," Jungkook said. "We look forward to seeing you again, and until then we will continue to stay by your side this year with good music."

BTS released a new version of Be, the Be Essential Edition, last week. The album features songs from Be and additional material and is meant to encapsulate the group's "deepest appreciation towards their fans."

The group's label, Big Hit Entertainment, said Monday that BTS was the most-tweeted about musical act in 2020.