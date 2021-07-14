BTS gave their first television performance of new song "Permission to Dance" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The South Korean boy band performed the track on Tuesday inside of an empty mall that was filled with purple, pink and white balloons.

BTS pulled out a number of highly-choreographed dance moves and were later joined by a large group of backup dancers.

"We don't need to worry/ 'Cause when we fall, we know how to land/ Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight/ 'Cause we don't need permission to dance," the group sings on the English-language track.

"Permission to Dance" appears on BTS' CD single for "Butter." BTS recently released a music video for the song that takes place inside a small southwestern town and features everyday people dancing.

BTS also chatted with Fallon virtually where members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V confirmed or denied a number of common rumors about the group.

Jimin discussed his original stage name and how he almost went by Baby J.

"So I had both Baby J and Baby G as an option but when I thought about saying 'Hi, I'm Baby J,' that sounded really weird. So I just decided to go on with my real name," Jimin said.

BTS will be back on The Tonight Show Wednesday to perform "Butter."