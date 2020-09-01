South Korean boy band BTS will perform on Today and America's Got Talent in September.

The K-pop group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, shared a promotion schedule for BTS' new single "Dynamite" on Tuesday.

BTS will perform "Dynamite" Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. EDT on Today. The group will also perform the song Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on America's Got Talent. Both shows air on NBC.

BTS was previously confirmed to perform Sept. 18 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, along with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Keith Urban and other acts.

The trio of performances will culminate with the release of the choreography version of the group's "Dynamite" music video Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

BTS released "Dynamite," its first single entirely in English, and a music video for the song in August. The video set a new record for most views of a music video on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release.

The members of BTS discussed "Dynamite" on Today last week, saying they hope their fans draw "energy" from the new song.

"Dynamite" will appear on BTS' forthcoming album. The group released its fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February.

BTS consists of RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and Jin.