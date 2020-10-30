South Korean boy band BTS will take the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The AMAs announced Friday on Twitter that BTS will perform its new single and the song "Dynamite" during the awards show in November.

"LISTEN UP, ARMY! @BTS_twt will make the TV debut of their highly anticipated new single, and perform their record breaking hit 'Dynamite' at the 2020 #AMAs!" the post reads.

BTS later confirmed the name of its new single, "Life Goes On." The song is the lead single from the group's forthcoming album, Be.

BTS will release "Life Goes On" and the full Be album Nov. 20, two days before its performance at the AMAs. Be follows the group's album Map of the Soul: 7, released in February.