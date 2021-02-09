South Korean boy band BTS will perform on MTV Unplugged this month.

The K-pop group will perform its hits on the show Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. EST, MTV said Tuesday.

MTV shared a teaser for the TV special that shows BTS wearing coordinating brown school uniform-inspired outfits. The group is seen sporting matching all-white ensembles in another scene.

"@BTS_twt is coming to MTV for one DYNAMITE night with #MTVUnplugged," the post reads.

Deadline said BTS will perform a number of its hits and songs from its most recent album, Be, released in November. The album features the single "Life Goes On" and seven other songs, including "Blue & Grey" and "Dynamite."

BTS will perform from Seoul.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS will air just days after the release of Be Essential Edition, a new version of Be that "encapsulates BTS' deepest appreciation towards their fans." The album will be released Feb. 19.

BTS has won six MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Group and Best K-pop for "On" in 2020. The group has also won 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Group and Best Song for "Dynamite" in 2020.