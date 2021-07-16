South Korean boy band BTS performs in videos from its recent comeback special.

The K-pop group shared videos Friday of its performances from the comeback special A Butterful Getaway with BTS, which aired last week.

In one video, BTS performs its new single "Butter." The group is seen performing inside a converted bus before moving into a large tent.

In another video, BTS performs its song "Permission to Dance." The group sings and dances on an outdoor stage while accompanied by several backup dancers on the grass.

"Butter" and "Permission to Dance" appear on BTS' single album Butter. The group released the album and the "Permission to Dance" music video last week.

BTS performed both songs during a two-night event on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

In addition, BTS shared a dance practice video for "Permission to Dance" that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song's music video.

BTS will headline Global Citizen Festival in September, along with The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Lorde.

BTS consists of RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V. The group made its debut in 2013.